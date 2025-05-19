Ex-NBA Player Compares WNBA Star Angel Reese to Member of ‘Little Rock Nine’

Former NBA player Etan Thomas has compared WNBA star Angel Reese to the “Little Rock Nine” Civil Rights icon after she allegedly received “hateful comments” following her team’s loss to the Indiana Fever.

The famed “Little Rock Nine” were nine black schoolgirls who attended an all-white school in segregated Little Rock, Arkansas, after the landmark 1953 Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education that ended segregation in public schools. In a post on social media, Thomas shared a photo of Reese superimposed over the famed photograph of “Little Rock Nine” member Elizabeth Eckford, walking onto campus under a torrent of hate and racial slurs from screaming white women, a.k.a. the “Scream Image.”

“This is how it’s been for Angel Reese ever since the 2023 NCAA Tournament when her LSU Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game,” Thomas wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, the WNBA has been investigating reports of racial slurs being “yelled at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever.”

The league put out a statement on the accusations of racist taunts, but the incident does not seem to be connected to the foul committed by Caitlin Clark against Reese during the game. The league insisted that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) also released a statement.

“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter,” the union said. “Such behavior is unacceptable for our sport. Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

