US Rugby Star Alev Kelter Ejected After Stomping the Head of Australian Opponent

US Rugby star Alev Kelter was sent off during the US women’s squad’s test against Australia on Saturday for stomping on an opponent’s head.

Kelter was not only disqualified, but she will face a judicial hearing and potentially face a lengthy suspension.

The infraction occurred in the 79th minute of the Pacific Four Series test after referee Aimee Barrett-Theron determined that Kelter had purposefully stomped on the head of Australian center Georgie Friedrichs.

Video of the incident can be seen here.

Hot mics caught Barrett-Theron saying, “12 blue [Kelter] is going to receive a permanent red card because this is thuggery, it is deliberate, and it is very dangerous foul play.

“She’s clearly stamped on the head of the Australian player. That’s reckless, that’s dangerous, and she’s going off.”

According to the Associated Press, “Foul play in rugby that involves contact with the head is treated with extreme seriousness. Rugby, like many contact sports, has changed its rules in an effort to limit the danger of concussion and other head injuries.”

Kelter is a bronze-medal-winning Olympian who has represented the US on the Olympic and international rugby stage multiple times.

Australia won the match, 27-19.

