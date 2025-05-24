VIDEO: Brittney Griner Leaves Mid Interview to Swear at Officials

Television interviews are really important, but apparently not important enough to pass up a chance to swear at the officials.

During halftime of the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Dallas Wings, Atlanta’s 6’9 star forward Brittney Griner walked away from her courtside CBS interview to shout obscenities at a group of officials walking behind her.

“Be f*cking better!” Griner shouted.

Griner was upset about an earlier call where she felt she had been held. Her frustrations with the officials have been mounting, as she’s fouled out of her previous two games and collected two fouls in the first half of the game against the Wings.

Did Griner’s confrontation with the referee have any impact? She did not foul out for the first time in the last three games. So, it’s possible that it did.

Griner is in her first season with the Dream after spending her first 11 WNBA seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Griner did not play the 2022 season, as she was incarcerated in a Russian prison after officials found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage as she attempted to fly out of the country after completing her season playing in the Russian women’s basketball league.