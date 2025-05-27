Conor Daly Makes Disgusting Revelation After Indy 500

IndyCar driver Conor Daly admitted to peeing on himself while sitting in his car before the Indy 500, and sitting in that pee throughout the entire race.

Daly, 33, made the stunning admission at Monday’s victory banquet.

“Never in my life have I urinated in my car until Sunday,” Daly told a shocked audience. “I was sitting on the grid, and I was like, ‘This is the best car I’ve ever been in in my whole life. I’m gonna have to pee in this thing.’ I kid you not.

“I legitimately urinated in my racecar before the race even started.”

https://twitter.com/IndyCar/status/1927182765423771679

Daly did not win the race. Instead, he came in eighth. So, there isn’t much of an incentive for the driver to pee himself again for good luck. Why did Daly not simply exit his vehicle and go to the bathroom? Well, there was a 45-minute rain delay before the start of the race and in such a delay, drivers are not allowed to exit their vehicles.

Daly turned his gross admission into a repeat punchline at the banquet. Joking that he wasn’t sure it was his diabetes flaring up or old age, something that legendary driver Helio Castroneves would know about.

“He’s halfway to 100,” Daly joked.. “I don’t know if that happens to him a lot.”

In any event, they might want to change those rules about letting drivers go to the bathroom during rain delays.