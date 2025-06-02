WATCH: Multiple Players Struggle to Restrain Rays’ Taylor Walls After Ejection by Umpire

The chances of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls receiving a Christmas card from the head of Major League umpires this year are exceedingly low.

On Sunday, with the Rays trailing the Astros in Houston by a score of 1-0 with one out and nobody on, Taylor Walls stepped into the batter’s box to try and give his team a lift. The first pitch from Astros pitcher Josh Hader was low and away, and Walls took the pitch. However, the home plate umpire disagreed and called it a strike.

Even the strike zone on the broadcast showed the pitch had missed low and away.

Walls voiced his frustration to the umpire, but did nothing that gave the umpire reason to toss him, yet. When Walls stepped back into the batter’s box, he tapped the crown of his helmet, which is acknowledged as a call for a review. During spring training, MLB tested a system that allowed players to request a review by tapping their helmets. However, that system has not been officially integrated into Major League Baseball. So, when the umpire saw Walls tapping his helmet, he took it as a sign of disrespect, assuming the player was saying he had missed the call, and ejected him.

Then the fireworks ensued.

Walls strenuously disagreed with the call, screaming, “No, no, no, no, no! Tap what? Tap what? I didn’t tap shit!”

But, to no avail.

Rays manager Kevin Cash got in between Walls and the ump, but even his best efforts couldn’t restrain his enraged hitter, who repeatedly broke free from teammates and coaches and charged back at the umpire. Eventually, Walls was pulled away and remained in the clubhouse.

Theatrics aside, the Astros held on to their 1-0 lead and went on to win the game.