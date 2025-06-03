Former UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov sparked controversy online when he refused to shake hands with female CBS Sports broadcaster Kate Scott, with many saying he was following his Muslim faith.

The moment occurred when Nurmagomedov was covering the UEFA Champions League coverage along with streamer IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry, per the New York Post:

The former UFC fighter, who is Muslim, shook hands with streamer IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry. As Scott put her hand out, Nurmagomedov kept his hand at his chest. “I apologize, thank you so much,” Scott said, taking her hand away and putting it toward her chest. It is likely that Nurmagomedov was following his religious beliefs in not shaking hands with Scott. The undefeated UFC fighter is a devout follower of Islam. The religion instructs men not to shake hands with a woman they are not married to.

Nurmagomedov was the Muslim fighter to win the UFC championship and he retired in 2020 after a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

