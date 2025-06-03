Steelers Respond to Fans Angered by Players’ Presence at Trump Rally

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was welcomed warmly by the crowd last week at President Trump’s rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. However, apparently not all yinzers were so thrilled.

Rudolph and safety Miles Killibrew appeared with Steelers legend Rocky Bleier at the rally held last Friday night. During the event, Bleier presented Trump with a custom Steelers jersey.

“I have the honor of making you an honorary Pittsburgh Steeler and would like to present to you your jersey,” Bleier said.

Trump gave Rudolph, in particular, quite the introduction.

“I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to get a big shot. He’s tall. He’s handsome. He’s got a great arm. And I have a feeling he’s gonna be the guy.”

While everything seemed hunky dorey at the rally, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, enough Steelers season-ticket holders reacted angrily about the appearance of of Mason and Killebrew, that the team felt the need to send an email to their objecting fans, addressing the incident.

“We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us,” the email read, according to Dulac. “As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong.

“We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.”

It can be reasonably assumed that the political preferences of Rudolph, Killebrew, and Bleier do not represent those of the Steelers organization. The Rooney family, which owns the famed Pittsburgh franchise, has been a steadfast supporter of the Democratic Party. Art Rooney II even served as ambassador to Ireland during the Obama administration.

Still, the team is correct to point out that players past and present have a right to express their views on their time, and there’s nothing they can do about it. And that’s the way it should be.