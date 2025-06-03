VIDEO: Wake Forest Baseball Coach Tom Walter Apologizes for ‘Homophobic Slur’

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter is apologizing after being accused of blurting out a homophobic slur during Monday’s game.

Walter was caught on video apparently using the word “f*gg*t” as he stood in the dugout during his game against the University of Tennessee Volunteers, TMZ reported.

Walter did not clarify who he was talking about with his “f*ck*ng f*gg*t” comment, but he is apologizing for his word choice.

“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night, and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused. I have seen the videos, and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC,” he added.

Wake Forest University athletic director John Currie also issued a statement saying that he was “disappointed” in Walter’s actions.

“I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University, or the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Currie said.

