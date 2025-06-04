‘I Feel Robbed’: Victorious High School Track Star Inconsolable After Being DQ’d for Celebration

The California high school track star who won her race but was disqualified for celebrating with a fire extinguisher became emotional as she talked about the victory that was taken from her.

“I worked so hard for that title,” said Clara Adams, 16.

Adams was disqualified by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) officials after she sprayed her feet with a fire extinguisher following her victory in the girls’ 400-meter race.

An official immediately confiscated the extinguisher and led her away.

“I don’t know what’s going through my mind right now,” Adams told the Mercury News soon after the race.

“I’m disappointed and I feel robbed. I am in shock. They [officials] yelled at me and told me, ‘We’re not letting you on the podium.’ They took my moment away from me.”

Adams was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, her father and coach, David Adams, says her daughter did nothing to deserve disqualification.

“When she blew the fire extinguisher, the opponents were gone,” David Adams explained to KSBW.

“That was our moment of celebration, and CIF officials made it about them. The crowd went crazy, they loved it, the CIF booth went crazy, they loved it. But those few guys in those jackets took offense to it, didn’t like it, and made a decision based off emotions.”

CIF’s code of conduct states that athletes are required to “be a good sport, teach and model class, be gracious in victory and accept defeat with dignity; encourage student-athletes to give fallen opponents a hand, compliment extraordinary performance, and show sincere respect in pre- and post-game rituals.”

The CIF’s decision didn’t just take away Adams’ victory in the 400-meter; it also disqualified her from the following race, a 200-meter, in which she was heavily favored to win.

The CIF has not publicly commented on whether it intends to overturn the decision.