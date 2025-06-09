WATCH: ‘Dammit!’: Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Botches Play During In-Game Interview

The timing of an in-game interview with Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm coincided with a misplayed ball and some awkward silence on Sunday Night Baseball.

The moment went down in the third inning when Chisholm was conversing with ESPN’s broadcast team. For those who may not know, due to the relatively slow pace of play in baseball, networks began mic-ing players up and actually interviewing them during a ballgame. Typically, a few jokes are made back and forth, and nothing too eventful happens.

On Sunday night, however, Boston’s Ceddane Raffaela hit a ground ball in Chisholm’s direction. The pinstriper extended his glove and continued his momentum into a spinning motion, attempting to throw to first to get the runner. The ball, however, got past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and instead of merely getting to first base, Raffaela advanced to second.

“Dammit!” Chisholm shouted, knowing the throw was errant the moment the ball left his hand.

An awkward silence hung over the broadcast until Chisholm said, “Spin throw.” In an attempt to lighten the mood, ESPN’s Karl Ravech reminded Chisholm that spin throws are “difficult plays.” He also said the play had been scored a hit, and not an error.

Chisholm jokingly responded, “A hit and an error.”