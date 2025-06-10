Stephen A. Smith Claims L.A. Riots will Sink Gavin Newsom’s 2028 Presidential Hopes

ESPN sportstalker Stephen A. Smith continues to delve into political discussions, this time addressing himself to California’s left-wing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom with the warning that the riots in L.A. will likely sink the governor’s 2028 presidential ambitions.

In fact, on Monday, Smith said he thinks these insurrectionist riots are just “the latest derailment for the Democratic Party,” Fox News reported.

California’s governor is long known to harbor illusions of becoming president. He has been circling a run for the White House at least since 2018. But to date, he has shied away from pulling the trigger and throwing his hat in the ring. And as far as Smith is concerned, Newsom may as well just forget the whole thing.

“Why the hell are you playing right into the hands of Donald Trump?” Smith rhetorically asked Newsom. “Because I’ve got news for you, it involved migrants, immigrants, those who are undocumented, dare we say illegal in the United States of America. He’s winning on this issue. There’s a reason he won the popular vote.

“When you see Gavin Newsom speaking about it, when you see Mayor Bass speaking about it, when you hear Democrats speaking against Donald Trump ultimately – he’s going to be able to say, ‘They’re speaking against me on this issue,’ which he knows he has the support of the American people on. And as a result, it’s going to be yet the latest derailment for the Democratic Party if they’re not careful,” Smith continued.

With more Americans than ever backing Trump’s policies on deportation and border security, Smith added that Newsom is running against the tide of public opinion, and it won’t end well.

“This ain’t going to win it for him. Not when we look at the state of California and its state income taxes. Not when we look at the cost of living,” the ESPNer insisted. “Not when we look at crime in the streets. Not when we look at homelessness. Not when we look at the border issue. Not when we look at a whole bunch of things. This ain’t the issue for him to fall on his sword over, in my opinion; nevertheless, he seems hellbent on doing so.”

“I don’t know if he can win this issue,” Smith exclaimed. “I don’t know if Gavin Newsom has won any issue lately and to be so smart and to be so sharp, but to find himself on the wrong side of issues time and time again, when it comes to the state of California in the eyes of people, it’s hard to imagine what’s going on.”

Smith has also been considering a run for office. One minute, he seems warm to the idea, while the next, he suddenly announces his disinterest in a political career. But he also keeps attempting to portray himself as a political “moderate,” quite despite the fact that he has openly admitted that he has only ever voted for left-wing Democrats and has never pulled the lever for a Republican in his entire life.

