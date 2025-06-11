Olympic Legend Mary Lou Retton ‘Deeply Sorry’ After DUI Arrest

U.S. Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “deeply sorry” in her first comments since being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last month.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Retton said in a statement on Tuesday. “What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends, and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Retton emphasized she is “determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life.”

The 1984 Gold medalist made a court appearance on Tuesday, entering a no-contest plea to a first-time, non-aggravated DUI charge. In addition, Retton was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Retton was arrested on May 17 in West Virginia during a routine traffic stop. As officers interacted with Retton, they noticed her slurred speech and the smell of alcohol. Officers also reported that Retton had wine in the passenger seat.