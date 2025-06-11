Pope Leo XIV Finally Reveals His MLB Fandom

After weeks of rampant speculation and bitter crosstown rhetoric, Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, finally revealed where his MLB loyalties lie: And it’s not going to make North Siders happy.

On Wednesday, the first American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church donned a black White Sox baseball cap during the general assembly in Rome.

The pontiff’s wearing of the ChiSox hat gives North Siders a rare cause for happiness and hope. Chicago currently sits at 23-44 and is a whopping 20.5 games out of first place. Only the lowly Colorado Rockies (essentially a minor league team) are further behind their division leader (27 games).

If White Sox fans are tired of seeing bad baseball (and they are), the Archdiocese of Chicago is planning a celebration for the pontiff at Rate Field in Chicago on June 14.

The gates open at 12:30 CST. Pope Leo XIV is not expected to attend the event in person. The event starts at 2:30 PM CST, and a mass is scheduled for 4 PM CST.