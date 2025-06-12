Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno (OH) has proposed stripping the 2028 Olympics from the city of Los Angeles due to the ongoing anti-ICE riots.

Moreno said that Los Angeles may not even be able to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 due to the violence and distress throughout the city.

“Won’t we be better off as a nation, just to make an acknowledgement of that and move it to someplace that actually will have law and order, that will have the proper amount of protections for American citizens and the tens of millions of visitors that are going to come to both of those events?'” Moreno said during a Senate hearing.

LA2028 CEO Reynold H. Hoover disagreed, saying that only the best of America will be showcased for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R) noted that President Trump had pushed for the Olympics to be held in the United States, adding that the country would commit to hosting the event.

“We’re going to continue to welcome the world to the United States,’ Lankford said Tuesday. “We want to make this the most secure, and demonstrate the freedom that happens here in the United States, and literally invite the world to come enjoy that freedom with us.”

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, President Donald Trump ordered 4,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. The president has also deployed hundreds of U.S. Marines to the area to help maintain peace. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

