Texans’ Jimmie Ward Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Fiancé

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday morning on domestic violence charges in Montgomery County, Texas, according to a report.

Records obtained by TMZ Sports show that the Texans defender was booked into Montgomery County Jail at 5:38 am on a felony charge of assault family/household impede breath/circ.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that officers had been dispatched to a home in the Magnolia area, due to “a report of an assault in progress.”

The statement claimed, “Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, who alleged she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by her fiancé.” She identified Ward as her alleged assailant and fiancé.

“Based on the information and statements provided during the investigation, Ward was taken into custody without further incident.”The victim has requested an emergency protective order to be put in place against Ward.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are aware of the incident but offer no further comment at this time.

Ward is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first nine years in San Frnacisco after getting selected 30th overall in the 2014 draft. Ward has played in Houston for two years, where he has had an impact, recording three interceptions in 20 games.