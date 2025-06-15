Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Displays Bible Verse on Hat During Pride Night

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was seen sharing his Christian faith by wearing a baseball hat with a Bible verse, sparking a mix of criticism and praise from people.

Photos surfaced online of Kershaw wearing a blue, Pride-themed baseball hat with the Bible verse Genesis 9:12-16 written on it.

Per BibleGateway, Genesis 9:12-16 reads:

And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.

Several people responded by pointing out that it “takes courage” to share your faith “when your million dollar career is on the line,” while others thanked Kershaw for “reminding everyone what the rainbow stands for.”

“In a culture that pushes a narrative that goes against your beliefs, be a Clayton Kershaw,” one person wrote in a post on X. “One of my favorite pitchers. One of my favorite Christian athletes.”

“Based,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler wrote in a post on X. “Takes courage to do this when your million dollar career is on the line. Raise your voice in support of him!”

“The only good thing about the Dodgers here,” another person wrote.

“True courage in today’s world,” another person wrote.

“Not a Kershaw fan, but thanks to him for reminding everyone what the rainbow stands for!” another person wrote in a post.

Others described it as “loser behavior” and explained that rainbows are “due to light refraction.”

“The rainbow is due to light refraction,” another person wrote. “It’s not a god promise.”

“The rainbow can have multiple meanings,” another person wrote. “Why can’t the rainbow mean both?”

Breitbart News reported in May 2023 that Kershaw disagreed with the management of the LA Dodgers to invite “the radical anti-Catholic transgender drag queen group,” called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to a Pride night game. Kershaw was also reported to have asked management to “accelerate the announcement of a Christian Faith and Family Day event.”