Red Sox Exec Craig Breslow Doxed After Devers Trade, Cops Notified

Disgruntled Red Sox fans have sunk to new lows by using high-tech means to strike back at Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow for trading DH and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, have informed TMZ Sports that after Devers’ trade to the San Francisco Giants, they were “notified by representatives from the Boston Red Sox Organization that some members of the Red Sox have been victims of doxing on social media due to a recent trade.”

In particular, TMZ Sports learned that Breslow’s home address was published online.

The jubilation of Red Sox fans after a weekend series sweep of the hated Yankees was dampened after learning of the team’s decision to part with Devers. Breslow, who had some success with the organization as part of the team’s 2013 World Series run, attempted to appease angry fans on Monday night, stressing that the move would not derail the team’s chances this year and would, in fact, give the Red Sox much-needed flexibility to contend.

“I do think that there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back, and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would have,” Breslow explained.

Needless to say, this message didn’t win everyone over.

For his part, Deves is expected to speak to reporters later on Tuesday, marking his first public comments since the trade was announced.