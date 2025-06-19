Cowboys to Raise Cheerleader Salaries by 400% for 2025

A bit of breaking NFL news this week came not from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, but from Netflix, when Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Megan McElaney revealed that the league’s most famous cheerleading troop will start receiving a lot more money in 2025.

On a recent episode of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, McElaney informed viewers that the Cowboys cheerleaders’ pay will increase by 400% this year.

“Our efforts were heard, and they wanted to give us a raise,” McElaney said. “And we ended up getting a 400 percent increase, which is like, life-changing.”