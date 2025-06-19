VIDEO: Adrian Peterson Gets in Fist Fight at a Poker Game

Adrian Peterson’s competitiveness on the football field is well known. However, as one card player discovered, he’s also plenty competitive at the poker table.

Video obtained by TMZ Sports circulated on Thursday, showing the former Viking springing up from his chair at a poker table to throw hands with another player. Another man stepped in between the two, trying to keep the peace, but not really succeeding.

Lots of yelling and commotion attended the event as other players and onlookers jumped to their feet to hold back other men who tried to move closer to the scuffle. At some point, it was decided to let the two men fight, and fight they did.

Peterson’s unidentified opponent landed some clean shots as the 15-year veteran attempted to close the distance. Peterson slipped and ate a few more shots before getting to his feet and forcing the man into a corner by a bunch of tables, where he landed some shots of his own.

Peterson has played cards competitively regularly since his retirement in 2021. He’s also fought since retirement. In 2022, he was knocked out in an exhibition bout against fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.