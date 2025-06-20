VIDEO: Rays Reliever Hunter Bigge Taken off Field on Stretcher After Being Struck by 105 mph Foul Ball

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Hunter Bigge was struck by a foul ball traveling at 105 mph while standing at the dugout railing during the Rays-Orioles game in Tampa, Thursday night.

Medical staff put a neck brace on the injured pitcher and stretchered him off the field while the crowd stood and shouted their support.

The incident occurred in the 7th inning when Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit a foul ball that screamed towards the Rays’ dugout and hit Bigge. The pitcher gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he left the field.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash updated the pitcher’s condition, stating that the ball struck Bigge in the side of the face, but he never lost consciousness.

Bigge did not even pitch in the game. The 27-year-old has been out of action and on the injured list (IL) while rehabbing a lat strain. Why was he in the dugout? It’s not uncommon for a player on the injured list (IL) to still attend games with the team, particularly home games, even if they are unable to play.

However, next time, Bigge may decide to hang out in the relative safety of the bullpen with the other relievers.

“Tampa Bay acquired Bigge from the Chicago Cubs in the Isaac Paredes trade at last year’s deadline,” CBS Sports reports. “He has a career 2.51 ERA in 32 1/3 big-league innings.”