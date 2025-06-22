WNBA Star Natasha Cloud Appears to Call for Donald Trump’s Impeachment After Iran Strikes

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud appeared to call for President Trump’s impeachment in a social media post Saturday night, following U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

U.S. B-2 bombers and nuclear guided-missile submarines unleashed a torrent of destruction on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan.

Soon after the strikes were announced, Cloud took to X and appeared to offer her opinion on the matter.

“A sad sad day, Cloud wrote. “Grounds for impeachment,” she added.

Cloud also shared criticisms of Trump on other platforms. On Instagram, Cloud shared a post from New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), which read, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” AOC wrote. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.

“It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

This isn’t Cloud’s first time criticizing the president or amplifying the views of his detractors.

“The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work,” Cloud told The Associated Press in response to Trump’s announced plans to shutter DEI programs. “And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men.”

Cloud added, “I understand the business aspect, and I understand the human aspect. Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people.”

The Liberty star reinforced the point in an X post a few days later.

“Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit,” she wrote. “If yall truly about being unbiased… Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America.

“Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy.”