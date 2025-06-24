Karmelo Anthony Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charge in Stabbing Death of Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death at a Frisco track meet in April, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Anthony, also 17 at the time of the incident, on Tuesday for allegedly killing Metcalf after an argument over a seat at the University Interscholastic League’s District 11-5A championship on April 2.

“For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told reporters on Tuesday. “Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony and — which they did.”

If convicted, Anthony could face life in prison.

The case drew national attention earlier this year, not just due to the allegation of a stabbing murder over a seat, but also because a judge decided to lower Anthony’s bond from $ 1 million to $250,000. The bond amount and much more were quickly raised through a vigorous fundraising effort that ultimately secured over $500,000.

From there, scrutiny and outrage over the incident grew after reports circulated on the internet that the Anthony family had used money from the fundraiser to purchase a $900,000 home in a gated community and buy a new car.

Anthony has refuted claims that he intended to kill Metcalf, claiming instead that he was acting in self-defense.

“We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard,” said Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, “the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done.”

As of this writing, Anthony’s GiveSendGo campaign has raised over $530,000.