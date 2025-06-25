Dominique Alexander, spokesman for the family of Karmelo Anthony, characterized the teen’s murder trial for the death of Austin Metcalf as a fight against “white supremacy.”

Alexander, president of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), made his claim in an announcement on X following Anthony’s indictment.

“This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly,” he said. “That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion.”

Alexander then said that people have “targeted” Karmelo Anthony.

“To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself, you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down,” he said.

“This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized. My involvement – like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats, and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one,” he added.

Alexander then asked people to “[s]tand with us in the fight against white supremacy.”

Mike Howard, Anthony’s lawyer, said the case should not be considered a racial matter.

“The factual and legal issues involved in this case are not about race. The case involves two kids, one white, one black, so it’s understandable that some people would make it about race or discuss it in terms of race,” Howard told Fox News. “To be very clear, we don’t see this as a case about race. The law applies to every person, regardless of their race, equally. We have faith in the people of Collin County to apply the law blindly.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.