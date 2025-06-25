VIDEO: US Sprinter Chris Robinson Wins Race Despite Graphic Wardrobe Malfunction

Mike Tyson said everyone has a plan until someone punches them in the face. In sprinter Chris Robinson’s case, he might say everyone has a plan until their junk falls out of their shorts.

Fans at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czechia on Tuesday were exposed to US sprinter Chris Robinson in more ways than one, as the young man’s private parts became exposed during the 400-meter hurdle race.

The former Crimson Tide track & field star eventually gave up the futile effort to conceal himself and focused on winning the race. Which, incredibly, he did despite the wardrobe malfunction and repeated attempts to correct the situation during the race.

The race ended with Robinson crashing to the ground in a dramatic somersault. The wide grin on the runner’s face showed that he’s not only capable of dominating the competition under duress, but he’s also capable of laughing at himself and making light of an awkward situation.

Robinson’s time of 48.05 was only a tenth of a second shorter than his personal record and six tenths of a second faster than the second-place finisher.

The 24-year-old sprinter made a name for himself dominating the 400-meter hurdles in college, and it appears nothing has changed in his first year as a pro. Though after Tuesday, Robinson will be known for more than just his hurdles.