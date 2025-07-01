D-Backs Fan Who Robbed Giants’ Christian Koss of Game-Tying HR Is a Frequent Offender

If the Giants were feeling robbed Tuesday morning after their loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona Monday night, they have good reason to feel that way, and they’re not the only ones who feel that way.

In the top of the eighth inning of San Francisco’s game against division rival Arizona on Monday night at Chase Field, Giants infielder Christian Koss hit what he and the rest of the baseball watching world felt would be the game-tying home run, which would even the score at 3-3.

However, fan interference was called, and Koss’ hit was downgraded to a double instead of a home run.

As it turns out, the Diamondbacks fan who interfered on the play has a history of doing this. He has done it four times before.

Here is a montage of the now five different incidents this meddlesome fan has been involved in.

Unlike in previous instances, on Monday night, the fan was removed from the stadium.

After Koss’s “double,” Rafael Devers and Heliot Ramos both struck out, and the inning ended with Arizona’s lead intact at 3-2. Eventually, the Diamondbacks won the game 4-2. With only 2.5 games separating the Diamondbacks and Giants in the NL West, the fan interference call is not at all insignificant.

It remains to be seen whether the fan will be permitted to return to Chase Field. A permanent ban seems extreme, but maybe he should be banned from the first five rows? Banned from bringing a glove? Something needs to change.