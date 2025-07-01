Russian Boxer Anastasia Luchkina Sparks Uproar After Giving an Orangutan a Vape Pen

A Russian boxer has sparked outrage after a video of her sharing a vape pen with an orangutan at the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea went viral.

Anastasia Luchkina, 24, can be seen repeatedly offering the e-cig to the orangutan, and the animal freely accepted it, releasing smoke after every puff. However, according to some Russian channels, the great ape began exhibiting unusual behavior after using the vape pen.

According to reports, the orangutan, named Dana, has taken to behaviors not uncommon among humans who vape. The ape has reportedly become lethargic, lost her appetite, and taken to lying “motionless.”

There is some concern among zookeepers that Dana may have swallowed the vape cartridge, which could pose far greater health risks. Zoo officials plan to keep her under close watch for any additional ill effects.

As for Luchkina’s coach, he doesn’t sound overly concerned.

“I didn’t know Anastasia was a smoker,” Vladimir Akatov told reporters, per zamin. uz. “She is currently on vacation. We will definitely discuss this matter when she returns.”

On a typical day in Crimea, giving a vape pen to an orangutan might be among the most interesting things to happen. However, over the weekend and within the last 48 hours, Crimea was hit with multiple Ukrainian drone strikes. So, Luchkina might want to wrap that vacation up.

One X user replied “Prison,” when commenting on what should happen to Luchkina.

Another user called her “a jerk.”

Luchkina’s actions also brought forth a blistering statement from the head of PETA UK.

“Anastasia Luchkina must have received a few too many knocks to the head if she thinks it’s a lark to give an orangutan a vape…a violation of this intelligent, gentle ape’s welfare,” Mimi Bekhechi told SunSport.

“Dana is part of an endangered species of orangutans listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species,” the New York Post reports.