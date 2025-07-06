The Houston Texans have made a $500,000 donation to aid the Texas Hill Country community devastated after a flash flood killed dozens, including children.

The Texans organization issued a statement Saturday expressing how they are “heartbroken” at the tragic loss of life.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured,” the statement said. “We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing, and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.

“Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue, and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp in Hunt, Texas, found itself in the path of the flash flood on Friday. Emergency services battled floodwaters and poor conditions to reach the camp, which housed 750 people at the time of the incident.

As of this writing, the death toll has reached 66.

“The destructive, fast-moving waters rose 26 feet (8 meters) on the river in only 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes and vehicles,” the Associated Press reports. “The danger was not over as flash flood watches remained in effect and more rain fell in central Texas on Sunday.

“Searchers used helicopters, boats, and drones to look for victims and to rescue people stranded in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads. Officials said more than 850 people were rescued in the first 36 hours.”

In Rome, Pope Leo XIV offered special prayers for those impacted by the disaster. “I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters who were in summer camp, in the disaster caused by the flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas, in the United States. We pray for them.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also called Texans to prayer for the storm-ravaged community.

Gov. Greg Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

“I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday — for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines,” he said in a statement.