Whatever you do, do not attempt to cut in line at a Pokémon card event, that, as it turns out, can get you stabbed.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man, after the pair allegedly cut in line at a California Pokémon card sale event over the weekend.

The wild incident took place at the GameStop in the town of Colma on Saturday. The video of the altercation has gone viral.

According to the Colma Police Department, one of the suspects, 49-year-old Miguel Orellanas Flores, tried to cut in line.

A man in a Pikachu hoodie confronted him for cutting in line, and an argument ensued.

“I apologized and everything,” Orellanas Flores said.

“Nah, get your hands off me,” the victim said.

All the while, another man, 27-year-old Isaiah Calles, had tried to push the victim away. After a particularly hard push, the victim punched Calles, which set off the brawl.

Orellannas Flores and Calles then went after the victim as several bystanders shouted pleas for the fight to stop and a few actively tried to intervene.

During the fight, Orellannas Flores reportedly smashed a mason jar on the victim’s head. Calles, then allegedly grabbed a piece of glass from the broken jar and commenced to stab the victim repeatedly.

Orellannas Flores and Calles eventually jumped up and fled the scene. However, the victim got photos of their vehicle and license plate, which enabled authorities to apprehend them.

OrellanasFlores and Calles were both arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Colma Police Department.