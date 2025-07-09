NBA 2K26 Snubs Caitlin Clark, Gives Cover to Chicago’s Angel Reese

Popular video game franchise 2K26 has snubbed WNBA star Caitlin Clark and has chosen Chicago Sky player Angel Reese for its NBA 2K26 “WNBA Edition” cover.

Reese jumped to her X account to tout her new accolade and even said she does “everything BIG.”

“Of course, we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K,” she wrote after the announcement of the cover was made.

When asked why he picked Reese over Clark, NBA 2K general manager Zak Armitage said that Reese is everything “on and off the court.”

“NBA 2K26 is celebrating the bold, the confident, and the visionaries — and WNBA All-Star Angel Reese carries all that on and off the court,” Armitage told TMZ Sports.

“In her sophomore year in the WNBA, Angel Reese has made waves, created impactful conversations, and inspired the next generation. She’s a storyteller and has helped the WNBA grow its audience,” he added.

Reese, of course, has set herself up as Caitlin Clark’s chief rival and has spent an inordinate amount of time heckling Clark — even though Clark has mostly ignored her taunts.

Clark arguably has a better record than Reese, but she has had to sit out several games this season due to injuries. But Clark has also been a target of jealousy and hatred from the predominantly black players of the WNBA. And some, such as Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb, are growing tired of the petty way the WNBA is treating Clark.

“They’re all jealous of her. And we’re all just amazed because guys must hide it better, because this doesn’t happen in real professional sports. That’s why the WNBA is not a real professional sport,” the broadcaster said on Monday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.