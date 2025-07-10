Chicago Sky star Angel Reese responded to former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, claiming that she hates Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

In a lengthy post on X this week, the former ESPN analyst lamented the racial attacks online trolls have directed toward Reese, adding that insiders close to the WNBA star have said she has grown to hate Caitlin Clark.

“This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not, Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey,” he wrote.

“People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her,” he later added.

Reese appeared to fire back at Griffin, characterizing his claim as “nasty work.”

“lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” Reese wrote on X.

