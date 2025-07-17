Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), pledged to make the upcoming UFC match at the White House “one of the greatest events of all time.”

White revealed his plans for the main event set to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a podcast interview this week.

“This is a sphere, 1 of 1, unique event that will never happen again. And I will blow the doors off this thing. I’m going to make this one of the greatest events of all time,” he said.

On July 4, President Trump announced plans to host UFC at the White House for up to 25,000 spectators for the nation’s birthday in 2026.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The president also suggested that UFC CEO Dana White may build an arena on White House land.

“We have a lot of land there, we’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’,” Trump said.

The president has attended UFC events for several years as a guest of honor.

“We’re going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events. But the UFC fight is going to be a big deal, too,” Trump said, adding that “our national parks, battlefields and historic sites” will host “special events in honor of ‘America250’.”

Trump also said supporting an event called Patriot Games, which would feature “top high school athletes from all 50 states.”

“Exactly one year from tomorrow, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding with a birthday party the likes of which you have never seen before,” Trump said. “Together, we’re going to ensure that America’s 250th anniversary is the single greatest year in the city of our country.”