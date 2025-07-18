The Philadelphia Phillies mocked Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, for attempting to hide from Coldplay’s “kiss cam” during a concert on Wednesday.

In a video posted to X, Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, and another mascot were seen hugging on the Phillies’ “kiss cam” and then attempting to hide from the camera as soon as they noticed they were being featured on screen.

The Phillie Phanatic can be seen ducking down, mimicking Byron’s actions on the Coldplay “kiss cam,” while the other mascot puts her hands over her face and turns around.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Coldplay “inadvertently exposed an alleged affair” between Byron and Cabot as the two of them attempted to hide after being featured on the kiss cam. After Coldplay’s Chris Martin tried to tell them that they were “okay,” he suggested that they were either “having an affair” or were shy.

Upon realizing they were chosen for the kiss cam in front of the entire audience in the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Byron quickly ducks down and out of sight while Cabot places both of her hands over her face and turns around, showing her back to the camera. “Come on, you’re okay,” Martin says, appearing to assume that the couple may just be timid over having received the entire stadium’s attention. But after several beats pass with Byron and Cabot still refusing to return to the camera, the Coldplay singer seemingly begins having second thoughts about the ordeal. “Uh oh, what?” Martin says, before quipping, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Several people took to social media to comment on the Phillies’ re-enactment of the moment, describing it as “the single greatest video in world history.” In contrast, others pointed out that the “spouses and children” of Byron and Cabot had their lives “turned upside down.”

“And people say we don’t have a shared culture anymore!” Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher wrote in a post on X.

“This is the single greatest video in world history,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) wrote in a post on X. “Approximately.”

“I think this just won the internet for today,” another person wrote.

“This is the best thing to come out of the Coldplay conundrum,” another person wrote in a post on X.

“I don’t think this is funny,” another person said. “I feel so bad for the spouses and children whose lives were turned upside down over this.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the Astronomer’s Board of Directors launched an investigation after Byron and Cabot were caught embracing on the kiss cam.