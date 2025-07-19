Construction for New Titans Stadium Halted After ‘Racist and Hateful’ Symbol Found

Construction on the new Tennessee Titans stadium has come to a screeching halt after a noose was found on the site, according to reports.

A statement from the Tennessee Builders Association (TBA) said it suspended work after discovering the “racist and hateful” symbol.

“We are requiring additional antibias training for every person on site, and work will resume only after a site-wide stand-down focused on inclusion and respect,” the TBA said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police said they’re aware of the incident and are investigating.

The TBA is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of those involved.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by this act,” the alliance’s statement added. “We are working in close partnership with our client, trade partners, and unions to ensure every worker understands that racism and hate have no place here. Everyone deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and treated with respect and dignity.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell (D), a Democrat, lamented the “hate-based” discovery.

“Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear- or hate-based,” the mayor said in a statement. “We’ve taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning. There is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police, and we’ll see what that investigation turns up.”

The Titans’ new stadium is a three-year project scheduled for completion in February 2027. The Titans’ current stadium is an open-air stadium. However, the new facility will be enclosed.

While the TBA may be suspending work, the Titans will resume their offseason program next Tuesday when they report to a Nashville practice facility.