Bernie Moreno on Trump’s Call to Change ‘Guardians’ Back to ‘Indians’: ‘Cleveland Wants This, Let’s Go!’

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) reacted to President Donald Trump’s call to change the Guardians back to Indians, declaring, “Cleveland wants this.”

“Cleveland wants this, let’s go!” Moreno exclaimed on X, sharing a screenshot of President Trump’s recent Truth Social post calling on sports teams that changed their names in the era of wokeness to return to their original monikers now that the nation as returned to “common sense.”

In his Sunday Truth Social post, President Trump began, stating, “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team.”

“There is a big clamoring for this,” Trump continued. “Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original teams, with a storied past.”

President Trump added, “Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them.”

“Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!” the president proclaimed.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2021, team owner Paul Dolan caved to the cancel culture mob at the height of the woke era by changing the name of the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland “Guardians.”

The move to remove the “Indians” moniker notably erased a 106-year-old name said to be in honor of Louis Sockalexis, who played major league baseball for the Cleveland Spiders in the late 1800s and is credited as the first Native American to play professional baseball.

