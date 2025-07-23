Controversy erupted in New Jersey recently when a Little Leaguer was suspended from the state tournament for celebrating his home run with a bat flip.

Haddonfield Little Leaguer Marco Rocco, age 12, celebrated his home run against Harrison Little League last week by flipping his bat into the air as he walked the bases. The umpires immediately ejected Rocco from the game, citing a “safety concern.” He also earned a one-game suspension. Despite protests from his family, Little League International maintains that he broke an established rule. The Rocco family has since filed “an emergency temporary restraining order in the Gloucester County Chancery Division in an attempt to have the suspension overturned,” per the New York Post.

“He’s played Little League his whole life, and his dream is to make it to the World Series in Williamsport,” Joe Rocco told NJ.com. “We’re in the state finals and are a couple of steps away. We’re on our way there, and now, they tell him he can’t play.”

Joe Rocco also called out the league for hypocritically promoting bat flipping in its social media posts.

“Little League International openly promotes bat flipping all over their social media accounts, their websites, and the broadcasts on TV for the Little League World Series. It’s openly promoted and encouraged. My son watches that and was emulating what he sees,” he said.

Rocco said Little League International was “not willing to compromise in any way.”

“The remaining four teams in the 12U division will play on Thursday night in Deptford, N.J., in a double-elimination bracket, with the winner moving on to the Metro Region Tournament,” noted the NY Post. “Haddonfield is among the four teams still in the tournament, which includes Holbrook, Elmor, and Ridgewood.”

