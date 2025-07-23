VIDEO: Adrian Peterson Begins Training for Boxing Match Against Poker Foe

Adrian Peterson has begun intensive training, not to make an NFL comeback. Instead, the former All-Pro is gearing up to face a different type of rival, his poker nemesis.

In June, a video obtained by TMZ Sports circulated on Thursday, showing the former Viking springing up from his chair at a poker table to throw hands with another player. Another man stepped in between the two, trying to keep the peace, but not really succeeding.

Peterson’s opponent, Joe “Baby Joe” Castaneda, landed some clean shots as the 15-year veteran attempted to close the distance. Peterson slipped and ate a few more shots before getting to his feet and forcing the man into a corner by a bunch of tables, where he landed some shots of his own.

Apparently, the fight was considered entertaining enough to be turned into a boxing match, as both fighters have signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing to fight it out in the ring.

Peterson shows every indication that he’s taking the upcoming bout seriously, as this video from the former NFL great’s Houston gym shows.

Damon Feldman, a celebrity boxing promoter, says the date and time for the bout is still being determined.

For his part, Castaneda is taking the fight seriously as well, as evidenced by his training video.

Whenever the fight goes down, it should be a good one.