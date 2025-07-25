Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, shared a heartfelt tribute after her husband died at the age of 71 years old, stating that the loss of her husband was “sudden” and that she “wasn’t ready for this.”

In a post on Instagram, Sky Hogan also revealed that her husband “had been dealing with some health issues,” and added that she thought they would overcome his health problems. Sky Hogan added that her “heart is in pieces” after her husband’s death.

As Breitbart News reported, emergency medical services responded to Hulk Hogan’s home on Thursday morning after receiving reports of cardiac arrest. In the past few weeks, rumors had swirled that Hulk’s “health was deteriorating,” and Sky “dismissed rumors that Hogan was in a coma.”

WATCH — Rest in Power, King:

“I wasn’t ready for this….and my heart is in pieces,” Sky wrote in her post. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process,” Sky continued. “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Sky continued to express that her husband had “loved his fans so much,” adding that “despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up” and connect with his fans, whether that was taking photos with them or signing autographs.

“You meant everything to him,” she continued. “He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.”

WATCH — Hulk Hogan: People Complaining About Trump Are Ones Who “Got Us in This Mess”:

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Hogan, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, expressing that “a great friend” had been lost.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that Hogan had given “an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.”

“He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump added. “To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”