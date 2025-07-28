Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Bladder Cancer

NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed to reporters on Monday that he’s been battling bladder cancer over the past several months.

Sanders also says doctors successfully removed the tumor, and he is “cancer-free.”

The details of the operation reveal that doctors removed Sanders’ entire bladder. The cancer was detected during a routine vascular scan.

“My sons have not left my side since,” Sanders said during the press conference. “This wasn’t easy.

“I think I dropped 25 pounds… Dealing with the catheter… Dealing with going to the bathroom. I can’t pee like I used to; it’s totally different.”

In a video shot in early May, Sandees revealed that his health struggles had forced him to write a will.

“I had to make a will,” Sanders explained in the video. “That’s not easy at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody’s straight.”

In all, Sanders has undergone 14 surgical procedures since 2021. One surgery, a procedure to repair a dislocated toe in 2021, led to the discovery of blood clots in his femoral artery. The blood clots forced doctors to remove two of Sanders’ toes.

Sanders, 57, recently signed a $54 million contract extension with Colorado. The Buffaloes open the season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.