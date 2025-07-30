REPORT: Olympic Champ Laura Dahlmeier Dies in Climbing Accident in Pakistan

Laura Dahlmeier, a German Olympic biathlon champion, has died in a tragic mountain climbing accident in Pakistan. She was 31 years old.

A local government official confirmed on Wednesday that efforts are underway to retrieve the former Olympian’s body.

According to reports, Dahlmeier was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range on Monday when falling rocks hit her.

A combined recovery effort consisting of military helicopters and American climbers has stood ready to retrieve Dahlmeier’s body from the mountain. Still, they haven’t yet been able to due to harsh weather conditions in the area.

Dahlmeier’s climbing partner, Marina Eva, alerted rescuers and authorities with a distress signal on Monday, before descending the mountain with the aid of rescuers on Tuesday.

“Laura Dahlmeier was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful, and fair coexistence across borders,” said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

It was Steinmeier himself who presented Dahlmeier with the Silver Laurel Leaf, the highest decoration Germany offers its athletes, after she won Olympic gold in 2018.

“Dahlmeier was injured at an altitude of about 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) around noon Monday, according to her management team in Germany,” the Associated Press reports. “German broadcaster ZDF reported she suffered serious injuries in a rockfall.”

Northern Pakistan is a spot frequented by climbing enthusiasts seeking the challenge of scaling the nation’s highest peaks. However, weather concerns and rock slides present formidable challenges, and it’s not uncommon for them to lead to tragedy.

Just last week, at least 20 Pakistani tourists were missing after floodwaters swept them away near the northern district of Chilas.

Dahlmeier won seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals at the Biathlon World Championships. She also won 20 World Cup races and the overall World Cup in the 2016-17 season, according to her website.

In her Olympic career, she won gold medals in the sprint and pursuit races at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 and the bronze medal in the individual competition.

