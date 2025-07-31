WWE superstar Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack, according to a medical report obtained by Page Six.

The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center records show that Hogan, 71, died of a myocardial infarction, the official medical term for a heart attack. In addition, the report says that Hogan suffered from atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat.

Hogan’s real name was Terry Bollea.

The report also states that the pro wrestling legend suffered from chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a form of cancer that impacts the white blood cells.

The revelation that Hogan had cancer is something that was not publicly known before the release of his post-mortem medical report. The cause of death led medical examiners to list Hogan’s cause of death as “natural.”

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told Page Six they have received a request for cremation.

“I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval,” the spokesperson said.

Emergency medical services were sent to the home of the legendary wrestler in Clearwater, Florida, on the morning of July 24, on reports of a cardiac arrest. Hogan is widely regarded as the most popular and influential wrestler of all time.