WATCH: Brittney Griner Ejected from Game After Bumping Ref

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner was ejected from her team’s game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night after she bumped an official while arguing a call.

Griner was assessed two personal fouls for arguing with and initiating physical contact with a referee while arguing another call.

The referee initially called a foul on Griner after she collected a contested rebound while working against Wings guard Haley Jones. Upset with the call, Griner walked up to the official and began yelling at her. The official called the first technical on Griner for arguing, and the second followed after she bumped the ref.

A Dream staff member immediately escorted Griner to the locker room after the ref ordered her off.

The ejection didn’t soothe any hurt feelings, as Griner kept jawing at the official on her way off the court.

Not that it did any good, under WNBA rules, a player is automatically removed from a game once they receive two technical fouls.

Griner accounted for only four points and four rebounds before her unceremonious ejection from the game. However, her teammates managed to hold off a furious Wings comeback attempt to pick up their 16th win of the season.

Atlanta is currently ranked fifth in the 13-team league, 6.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx.