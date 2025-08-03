VIDEO: Assault on White Player at Football Camp Will Likely Lead to Discipline

A South Carolina school issued a statement after a white player at a football camp was assaulted, noting that the incident would lead to “corrective and disciplinary actions.”

The Board of Trustees of the School District of Pickens County explained in its statement that the incident, which occurred on July 7 during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) camp at Presbyterian College, would “not be swept under the rug,” according to WIS10 News. The incident reportedly involved students from D.W. Daniel High School.

“The board expects the administration not only to continue working cooperatively with Laurens County law enforcement, but also to continue internally investigating the matter from the top down to include staff, student, and programmatic issues,” the school board said in the statement. “This incident will not be swept under the rug, and all appropriate corrective and disciplinary actions will be taken.”

Video footage posted to social media shows a white football player being brutally beaten up by his teammates at the camp.

Officials also said that, due to the students being minors, they cannot publicly release specific details regarding disciplinary action under federal law. That said, the board also said that all students involved “will be disciplined, at both the school and athletic levels; sanctions may differ based on individual involvement.”

In the aftermath of the incident, D.W. Daniel High School football coach Chris Stone was placed on leave, according to Fox Carolina News.