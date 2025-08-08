Marshawn Lynch was on duty Thursday night at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Except this time, he wasn’t there as a running back; he was there as a photographer.

And he wasn’t there to protect a football; he was protecting his camera.

Lynch was positioned on the sideline along with the rest of the NFL-credentialed photographers, minding his own business, snapping pics of the action. However, at one point late in the first quarter, the “action” almost ran into him as Seahawks running back George Holani nearly backed into the former Super Bowl champ, and damaged his costly camera.

Lynch quickly snapped out of photog mode and delivered an elbow that stopped Holani dead in his tracks.

Lynch has followed the same career arc as a couple of other former Seattle sports legends. Former Mariners stars Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. have both taken up photography to varying degrees in their retirement.

“Lynch has been a busy man in retirement, as both a businessman and media personality,” Yahoo! Sports reports. “His investments include the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, the USL’s Oakland Roots, a marijuana brand, and a hologram start-up, while his television appearances include a gig on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football,” Season 3 of “Euphoria,” and a reality show where celebrities “colonized” Mars. He also hosted a podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.”