6-Year-Old Boy Attacked, Dragged by Coyote at Softball Game

A 6-year-old boy in California is recovering after being bitten and dragged by a coyote at his older sister’s softball game earlier this week.

According to KTLA, Enoch Palomar was in Del Amo Park in Carson when the attack occurred.

An attendee filming the game caught audio of Palomar’s screams during the attack, which occurred behind the field.

As Palomar describes it, the animal first chased him, then bit him.

“It just kept biting me, and I was trying to kick it,” the child told KTLA. “It was too fast, and it just jumped. I was trying my hardest, and then it didn’t work, and then I yelled.”

After hearing the screams, Enoch’s mother, Melissa, ran over to defend her son.

“I was like, ‘Get up, get up!’” said Melissa Palomar. “I was just hysterical.” Several people at the softball game ran after the coyote and chased it off.

There has been an uptick in the frequency of coyote attacks in Southern California, particularly in the suburban areas.