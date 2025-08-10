LSU Football Player JT Lindsey Arrested for Harboring Murder Suspect in Dorm

Louisiana State University freshman running back JT Lindsey was arrested on Friday and hit with two felony counts of accessory after the fact in a case of second-degree murder, according to reports.

Prosecutors say that Lindsey harbored two suspects in the murder case — Shemell Jacobs, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18 — who were being sought by police in the May murder of 17-year-old Corey Brooks, according to the New York Post.

The school suspended Lindsey from the team ahead of Friday when the player turned himself in to face his charges.

Lindsey had his bond set at $5,000, and he was released later that evening.

The LSU police noted that they located the two suspects in Jaiden Lindsey’s apartment 4071 of Riverbend Hall.

“In addition to this, Jacobs had Lindsey’s LSU ID on his person and was able to provide Lindsey’s personal pin code, which allowed him to come and go from the apartment and dorm building,” the LSUPD added. “When reviewing recorded surveillance footage, Lindsey can be seen in the dorm building with Jacobs and Jordan as far back as 7/24/25, and on multiple occasions, Jacobs and Jordan come and go without Lindsey, using his LSU ID to access the building.”

Police added that they discovered two AR-15 rifles, a Draco, and a Glock in the apartment.

Lindsey’s attorney says that the player was utterly unaware that Jacobs and Kordan were wanted for murder when he allowed them into his apartment. He added that Lindsey is not involved in any crimes that the two others may have committed.

“JT Lindsey is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him,” Perret said in a statement. “He is fully cooperating with authorities and looks forward to clearing his name as quickly as possible,” the attorney said.

“Had he known that the individuals were accused of any crimes or wanted by the police, he would not have allowed them into his apartment or associated with them in any manner,” he said.

Investigators, though, allege that the player knew full well that the two young men were being sought for murder. And they allege that he purposefully tried to hide them from the police.

Lindsey was a four-star prospect at the start of the 2025 season.

