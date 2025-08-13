Denzel Washington Delivers Scathing Rebuke to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Actor Denzel Washington trashed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying he has made it hard to be a fan of the team.

Washington issued his hot take against Jerry Jones during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“I’ve been a Cowboys fan since the ’60s. He’s making it hard for me,” Washington said. “Not to be a fan, because I’m still a Cowboys fan. I’m still going to have the star on the side of the hat, but he ain’t thinking about us. He’s thinking about his pocket.”

As noted by the New York Post, Washington’s complaint stems not only from the fact that the Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1995 but also as the team faces a “very public and terse negotiation with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is looking for a contract extension.”

“Parsons has expressed a desire to be traded elsewhere after negotiations continued to stall and the Cowboys’ owner seemed to take shots at the football player through comments in the media,” noted the NY Post.

Washington mocked Jerry Jones for the continued losing streak.

“There’s box office and there’s Oscars, Jerry,” Washington said to the camera. “Been a while, huh? Ain’t been to the show, you wouldn’t know… what it is to win. And I love the Cowboys! I love the Cowboys. Because I really love them, this is why I feel the way I feel.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.