New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is admitting to fans that he is “low-key addicted” to his deep Christian faith.

Fields told the media on Tuesday that he is falling back on his faith as he kicks off his first year with the Jets, according to Fox News.

“I don’t play for anybody’s approval,” Fields told reporters. “You guys are all gonna have your opinion, and I’m never gonna take any of it personal. Like I said, it doesn’t matter. Y’all can have an opinion, y’all can say this and that, but at the end of the day, our lives aren’t gonna change. If I say something to y’all right now, the same thing’s gonna happen.”

He added, “It doesn’t really affect life; it doesn’t really affect the way we live. So, if you look at it from that perspective, the bigger perspective, no matter what anybody says, it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It has zero meaning to me, to anybody. God controls everything that happens in this world. I just let people be and let them speak.”

Fields said that he has gotten “closer to God” over the last few months.

“My relationship, my reading the Bible everyday,” the QB explained. “If I’m being real, there’s some great lines and great wisdom that I didn’t even know of. I’m low-key addicted to getting in my Bible each and every day because I learn something new every day, and I’m able to apply it to my everyday life.”

He also said that he has been “sleeping” over reading his Bible in the past, but this year that has changed.

“I wish I would have started earlier. So, I encourage y’all to go read a little bit. Start in Proverbs and move on from there,” he said.

Fields entered the NFL Draft in 2021 out of Ohio State University. He was selected 11th overall by the Chicago bears to kick off his NFL career. But this year, he was offered a two-year, $40 million contract by the Jets.

