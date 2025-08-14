REPORT: Disciplinary Hearing for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Set for Sept. 30

According to reports, the NFL’s disciplinary hearing for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice is set for the end of September.

Rice was involved in a multi-car accident at the end of March in 2024, the scene of which he fled before police arrived.

Now, according to NFL insiders, Rice’s NFL disciplinary hearing won’t happen until September 30, meaning he will be eligible to play the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, ESPN reported.

Rice has already been handed his sentence after pleading guilty in a Dallas court to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury for the accident related to his drag racing incident. Fortunately, no one died in the accident, but four people were injured.

The courts handed him a 30-day prison sentence and allowed him to serve it at any time during his five-year probationary period. This means he could wait until after the NFL season and serve his month-long sentence during the offseason.

Prosecutors decided not to charge him for fleeing the scene of the accident.

The Chiefs’ star was also ordered to pay $115,000 in restitution to cover medical expenses for the people injured during the crash.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had decided that Rice would face no team punishment ahead of the NFL’s determination and that Rice could freely participate in all team functions pending future decisions by the league.

Rice has apologized for his reckless actions on the road.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” Rice said in a statement. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

“Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families,” he added.

