Little League Condemns Those Betting on Its World Series Games

Little League Baseball is letting sports gamblers know that a game played by children is no place for high-stakes wagering.

In a statement released on Thursday, the non-profit organization running the World Series tournament put bettors on notice that they should gamble their money elsewhere.

“While Little League International continues to monitor the complexity and ever-evolving world of sports betting, we feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition,” the statement read.

“Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain.”

Betting on the Little League World Series is already illegal. However, laws against wagering on the tournament between 10-12-year-olds have not stopped gamblers in the past.

Specifically, offshore sportsbooks such as Bovada and BetOnline have become popular with gamblers.

“The Little League World Series is an exciting tournament that our customers absolutely love to watch, and we get requests from them every year around this time to offer odds,” BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason told USA Today.

“This will probably be shocking to hear, but we’ll take more bets on these Little League games than we will on any professional tennis or soccer match over the next two weeks.”

Many gamblers use offshore sportsbooks to wager on events not usually covered by other sportsbooks, or if they live in states that prohibit gambling.