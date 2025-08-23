Shedeur Sanders would like to forget his final preseason game soon, as the number of sacks he suffered in the contest exceeded the number of passes he completed.

Sanders got work in the second half of the Cleveland Browns’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. But he struggled mightily, completing only three of six passes for a total of 14 yards and spending more time on the ground than any quarterback ever should.

Some of the sacks were particularly ugly.

The subpar performance culminated in a 56.3 passer rating and Sanders getting pulled in the final two minutes with the game on the line.

Still, despite that, Sanders has every expectation that he will be on the Browns’ final 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

“Obviously,” Sanders said, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, when asked whether he believes he will survive the upcoming roster cuts.

After the game, Sanders lamented not getting the opportunity to lead the game-winning drive.

“So overall, of course you wish you can [go back and change it], but in the battle of the moment, in the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha,” Sanders said. “You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. So, of course, small things, of course, frustrate, but that’s what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

Sanders played in the first and third preseason games. His total stats for the preseason are 17-of-29 for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 by 4:00 p.m. EST.